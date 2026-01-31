things are rolling for mobile restaurants January 31, 2026

In Dakar, food trucks or mobile food trucks are gaining ground, competing with eateries, fast food restaurants and traditional restaurants.

It is a business imported from Europe and the United States which is gradually establishing itself in the Senegalese capital. Food trucks, mobile food trucks, are gaining visibility, thus competing with traditional restaurants, fast-food restaurants and eateries.

Thursday January 8, 2026, the atmosphere is pleasantly relaxed. The weather is mild and clement. At 1:30 p.m., Malick Sy Avenue vibrates with the roar of engines and the bustle of street vendors.

At the heart of this flow, a food truck, painted yellow and red, surrounded between Central Park and Cosec attracts attention. The cook, young, of average height, in a well-fitting apron, is busy turning the minced meat, while Badou Diouf, the owner, manages the orders. The man wants to be efficient without losing his calm or his smile.

The menu, written on the rear part of the vehicle, offers simple and quick dishes. Shawarma, hamburger, fataya, ham and cheese, Norwegian and various sandwiches make up the bulk of the offering.

“I don’t sell soft drinks because the truck cannot accommodate a refrigerator,” explains Badou Diouf.

A chef by trade and native of the village of Somb (Fatick), he launched this business more than five years ago. “I worked in local hotels, but the conditions were difficult. I was being exploited. The salary I was paid was meager and I struggled to get a contract. So I decided to take action,” he says.

With the support of a friend, he acquired a truck and worked to keep it running. His beginnings were a little difficult, but he was able to establish himself, make his mark and build a profitable business.

In Dakar, food trucks mainly set up in high traffic areas. That is to say around schools and universities, markets and major avenues where demand is constant.

Amadou Clédor Diop has also chosen to deploy his activity on avenue Carde, in Plateau, opposite the Notre-Dame institution, very close to the Criminal Investigation Division and the large building of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

In addition to fast foods, it offers traditional Senegalese dishes, local juices, porridge and a variety of donuts, coffee and tea, accessible to all budgets.

He says he started this activity because he is fascinated by catering. To start, he acquired a truck already installed in Brussels for 8.5 million FCFA under customs. “I have two. The other is in Thiès,” he specifies, indicating that his first customers are pupils, students and administrative agents from the surrounding area.

At home, quality and hygiene are essential. He doesn’t mess around with health standards. “We have our health certificate and our employees have their medical certificate. They regularly go to consultations,” he explains.

Lack of organization and expensive parking fees

Like fast food restaurants, food trucks offer fast and accessible food. They position themselves in busy areas and focus on simple but quality menus, to the delight of customers.

Abdou Sarr, seller of telephone accessories on the avenues of the avenue, is a regular at the food truck. “Quite often, I come here to buy food. It’s fast, clean, cheap and varied. I often have a shawarma or a hamburger to stay within my budget,” he says.

Mor Ndione, gas station attendant, blows the same trumpet. “These are simple, quick and quality dishes. When I don’t have time, I come here to eat,” he says.

With the influx of customers, the owners of these food trucks are doing good business. “Honestly, it’s a business that’s doing well. Every day I can make a turnover of around 150,000 FCfa to 200,000 FCfa,” explained Badou who works every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except Sundays and major religious holidays when he closes.

He adds: “We have customers who live as far as Tivaouane Peulh. We ensure deliveries when orders are greater than five”.

To build customer loyalty, according to him, you must above all offer good dishes, with consistent quality, and be open and welcoming.

Along the same lines, Amadou Clédor Diop recognizes that it is a profitable business, but it is not well organized. “Sometimes, during major events, we have difficulty finding places to park our trucks,” he confides.

Before supporting his remarks: “During Youssou Ndour’s last big ball at the Abdoulaye Wade stadium in Diamniadio, we tried to have a location there, without success. However, the singer’s fans would have liked to have sellers on site, but all the doors were closed to us.

Another pitfall noted by owners: the high costs of parking fees. “They ask us, for each truck, 350,000 FCFA per year for parking fees, it’s very expensive. With my three trucks, this represents a considerable expense, not counting the daily tax,” says Ibrahima Diallo.

The same feeling prevails among Badou and Amadou Clédor Diop, who pay similar amounts monthly. They call on the authorities to revise this price downward to support this job-generating activity.

Aliou DIOUF