Ndiaganiao to the rhythm of the sacred (1/2) January 31, 2026

On the occasion of the second edition of the “Serer music, sacred music” (Msms) festival, in Ndiaganiao, December 27, 2025, Mbind Seereer immerses himself in a deeply symbolic atmosphere. Initiatory dances, sorghum flutes, ancestral songs punctuate an opening ceremony where the Serer culture was given to see, to hear and to feel, in all its vitality.

Mbind Seereer, Faak ré xané fadka (Editor’s note: the Serer house, yesterday, before today arrived). It is the space which hosts the “Serer music, sacred music” (Msms) festival and stands out as a symbolic obvious place to host the second edition. And the place is not chosen by chance.

Here, the architecture speaks even before the instruments resonate. The straw fences, the round huts, the trees in the courtyard, the organization of the space: everything refers to a cosmology, to a Serer way of inhabiting the world.

In this place full of meaning, music is not only played, it is summoned. It regains its primary function: connecting the visible to the invisible, the living to ancestors, man to nature.

In Mbind Seereer, everything sings of the beautiful culture linked to “oog Sen (Editor’s note: God the Omnipresent). The straw walls carry memory, the ground listens, the space sanctifies voices and percussion.

The festival is thus part of an assumed cultural continuity, where the setting becomes a message. Well beyond a reception site, Mbind Seereer is also an architectural word. It gives substance to sacred music and reminds us that, among the Serer, art, habitat and the sacred are one.

Mbind Seereer. Yes, everything is explained. Nothing here is just decorative. Everything is meaningful.

Among the Serer people, the straw palisade is not just a fence: it protects, it welcomes, it demarcates the intimate and the sacred. The straw hut, for its part, tells of ancestral habitation, the relationship to the land, to the long term, to the community.

In the house there are also attics. Standing as sentinels of time, they speak of foresight, shared abundance and the sacredness of food, intimately linked to the cycles of life and rites.

They remind us that, among the Serer, conservation also means honoring ancestors and protecting the future.

We are in Ndiaganiao, the birthplace of the President of the Republic, on December 27, 2025. The sun is slowly setting over Mbind Seereer, in the Ndiandiaye Ndoude district.

Its last rays pierce the fences made of sorghum stalks, casting golden shadows on the ocher earth. Near the presidium, two traditional attics, proudly erect and symmetrical, seem to watch over the ceremony.

The air is soft, almost solemn.

In this setting full of symbols, two voices welcome the first festival-goers: the timeless voice of Yandé Codou Sène, and that of the great Serer singer Mbaye Ndiaye.

Tutelary, familiar voices, which do not just sing, but recall history and summon collective memory.

An assumed openness

It was enough to wait for the end of the Senegal–DRC match (Can Morocco 2025) to see Ndiaganiao change his face. Little by little, the village fills up. The footsteps converge towards Mbine Faak.

The colors settle in, the sounds intertwine, the smells of warm earth rise. The atmosphere becomes difficult to describe as it goes beyond words.

Here, culture is not exhibited: it is practiced. It is not played: it is transmitted.

The event, initiated in 2023 by Niamar Ndour and Luc Bouré Ndour, is led by the festival director, Malick Diouf.

A well-known figure in Senegalese hip-hop, Niamar Ndour, in his speech, emphasizes the deep meaning of the festival. “I created this festival to highlight African culture in general, Serer culture in particular, and to ensure that this culture adopts modern means to reveal itself,” he explains, emphasizing the need to develop traditions without freezing them.

Far from being limited to a single artistic expression, the festival boasts an assumed openness. “This does not mean that we only do Serer culture,” explains Mr. Ndour.

Circus, Mandinka percussion and other forms of street arts are on the program, in order to show “that there are other things being done in the world, while creating a space for exchange between cultures.

In Mbine Faak, we are Serer at heart.

This evening, the house exudes sobriety and pride. The installation is ready. The audience settles down. Greetings are exchanged naturally, without excessive protocol. The welcome is warm, deeply human.

It’s after 6 p.m. Under the fading light, the art objects catch the eye: handmade flutes, multi-colored ornaments, loose fabrics with old patterns.

Festival-goers come and go, stop, observe, chat. Men, women, old people and children meet in the same expectation.

A whole village gathered around its founding gestures.

Majorettes, Serer ballets, among others, open the curtain. The session of the return of the shepherds follows.

Proudly displaying Serer woven loincloths with black and white patterns, they carry “liit”, flutes made from the stalk of sorghum.

The “ndut” of Djobass

Their faces are relaxed, happy. The melodies rise, simple and deep, like a breath coming from the bush.

Today, the public enjoys music that is not danced with the arms, but with the feet of the heart…

The adornments reinforce the scene: the “bekk (Editor’s note: cowrie shell necklaces), the carefully knotted “ambal (ropes connecting the neck and the belt), not forgetting the very often ill-fitting bonnets and plastic shoes.

Silence falls even before the mask, better known as “mbot”, appears. The drums pause for a moment, as if to announce that something essential is about to happen.

Then the “mbot” commands admiration. Slowly. Heavily. Carried by a young body which bends but does not give in.

Under the plant slats, the mirrors shine with light, the feathers vibrate at the slightest breath while the coruscating paint attracts attention.

The audience takes a step back. Here, no one crosses the circle by chance, because the “mbot” does not dance. It orders space.

Young people sing “ndut” songs and dance. It’s Djobass’ “ndut” on stage.

Fully dressed in traditional outfits, sometimes torn, the young people perform precise and powerful steps: hands raised towards the sky, feet spread apart in baggy pants, rapid movements punctuated by the sustained rhythm of the tom-toms.

The dust rises, thick, but no one seems to feel it. Cries of joy, clapping of hands, admiring looks: the body speaks, the soul responds.

The “mbot” advances, turns, imposes itself. The mirrors catch the light, sending it back in brief bursts. The feathers quiver, light, almost unreal.

The audience holds its breath. Joy But here, it’s not about dancing. It’s about holding on.

Around, the songs rise. Old people murmur words, women beat time, children oscillate between fascination and fear.

The “mbot” does not frighten, it imposes. He does not seduce, he orders.

In Ndiaganiao, the sacred is not fixed: it circulates.

At a time when African heritage is often folklorized or museumified, the “mbot” poses another question: how to transmit without betraying

By accepting that the rite lives, evolves, confronts the present, without losing its meaning.

The mask thus reminds us that intangible heritage is not protected by distancing, but by the commitment of new generations.

A tradition does not survive because we show it, but because we wear it.

The second edition of the Festival of “Serer music, sacred music (Msms) opens as follows: not as a simple cultural event, but as an act of collective loyalty.

In Ndiaganiao, culture is not just told. It is lived, shared and perpetuated, and perhaps forever.

Adama NDIAYE