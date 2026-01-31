Fela Kuti, first African artist honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Historic recognition for an African legend

Nearly thirty years after his death, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, nicknamed the “king of afrobeat”, continues to impose his musical legacy beyond African borders. The Recording Academy posthumously awarded him the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor honoring artists whose contributions have had a profound impact on music history.

Founder of the Afrobeat movement, Fela Kuti fused traditional African rhythms with jazz, funk and soul, creating a unique sound that carried political and social messages. In Nigeria in the 1970s and 1980s, his music became an instrument of resistance against authoritarian regimes, making him both an artistic icon and a symbol of freedom.

A pioneer of the African musical revolution

This distinction makes Fela Kuti the first African artist to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammy Awards, joining legends such as Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin and The Beatles.

A strong symbol of the universality of his work and the late but deserved recognition of Afrobeat as world heritage.

Today, Fela’s music still inspires a new generation of artists around the world – from Burna Boy to Wizkid, Anderson .Paak and Beyoncé, all of whom have tapped into his rhythms and revolutionary spirit. His message remains relevant: “Music is the weapon of the future. »

CGD