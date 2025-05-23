“There is more wickedness in the church than in bars”, Pasteur Moist Mbiye

Pastor Moise Mbiye caused a lively controversy by evoking the reality of human relations within religious communities.

In a media outing, the man of God did not hesitate to assert: “There is more wickedness in the church than in bars. Easily, whoever is in the bar for you share beer and cigarettes, but in church, we even deprive you of giving you a pen to write the verse. »»

This assertion, widely relayed on social networks, is perceived by Internet users as a severe criticism with regard to behaviors sometimes observed in the faithful. According to Pastor Mbiye, the Church, supposed to be a place of sharing, mutual aid and fraternity seems to become paradoxically a space where individualism and the lack of empathy dominate.

“This observation deeply challenges the true nature of fraternal relationships supposed to exist within churches”comments a surfer. Other faithful approve the pastor, emphasizing the urgency of a deep questioning within religious communities.

On the other hand, some religious leaders reacted by nuancing these words. They believe that, if certain drifts actually exist, it would be reductive to generalize and assert moral superiority to places such as bars.