Akon: “Elon Musk fights for white South Africans because they …”

The Senegalo-American artist Akon said that the richest man in the world and head of the United States Department of Government Effectiveness, Elon Musk, fights for whites in South Africa because their black counterparts have better living conditions.

Elon Musk, born and raised in South Africa, described his country of origin as “racist laws on property”, and accused the current government not to do enough to stop what it called “genocide” against white farmers.

The CEO of SpaceX formulated these allegations following the adoption in January of a new land law, the law on expropriation, by the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa. This law authorizes the government to expropriate land, sometimes without compensation, in certain circumstances, for example when the land is unused or there is a public interest in their redistribution.

But for Akon, Elon Musk fights for whites in South Africa because they live in poorer conditions than their black counterparts. “In South Africa, whites do not have the same situation as in the United States. South Africa is probably the only country in Africa that has managed to reverse the trend: whites live in neighborhoods and blacks live well. This is why Elon Musk fights for these whites in South Africa ”he said during a podcast on Bagfuel Brigade.

“He has the feeling of being mistreated and of not having equality. Whites are fighting for equality in South Africa because blacks are the majority. Blacks in South Africa are united; If all the other (African) countries do the same, we will be the superpower of the universe ”he added.

Words that do not, however, correspond to the data available in the country. According to figures from the World Bank of 2022, the white active population of South Africa earns almost three times the average salary of black workers.

Despite the end of apartheid 30 years ago, white farmers in South Africa still have approximately three -quarters of the country in the country, while they represent only 7 % of the population.