Cameroon: a murderous attack by Boko Haram left a dozen deaths

Gabon: resignation of Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima

ByThe Mwebantu Team

In the aftermath of his official inauguration, Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema received, on Sunday, May 4, the resignation of Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima and his government.

In a message published on his social networks, the head of state paid tribute to Raymond Ndong Sima, described as“Man of duty and experience”. He praised his determining role in the success of the transition, praising his commitment, his loyalty and his sense of state.

In addition, Brice Oligui Nguema thanked the outgoing Prime Minister for the work accomplished and addressed her wishes for success for the rest of his journey. This resignation opens the way to the formation of a new government, expected in the coming days.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.