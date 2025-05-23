Gabon: resignation of Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima

In the aftermath of his official inauguration, Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema received, on Sunday, May 4, the resignation of Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima and his government.

In a message published on his social networks, the head of state paid tribute to Raymond Ndong Sima, described as“Man of duty and experience”. He praised his determining role in the success of the transition, praising his commitment, his loyalty and his sense of state.

In addition, Brice Oligui Nguema thanked the outgoing Prime Minister for the work accomplished and addressed her wishes for success for the rest of his journey. This resignation opens the way to the formation of a new government, expected in the coming days.