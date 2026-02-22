The Upgrading Office relies on the PSN to support SMEs

A major player in the implementation of structured support systems for the benefit of companies operating in priority productive sectors of the Senegalese economy, the Upgrading Office (BMN) will launch a new offer to further support SMEs. This is the National Specific Upgrade Program (PSN).

According to the BMN, this new program, an extension of the policy of the State and its partners in the sector, aims to “place the company at the heart of the economic and social development policy, in accordance with the orientations of the Senegal 2050 National Transformation Agenda”, informs the Upgrading Office in a press release sent to our editorial staff.

In this perspective, the Secretary of State for SMEs-SMIs will carry out field visits to four (4) PSN beneficiary companies. It will be this Monday, February 16, 2025. This will make it possible to officially award the BMN labels, but also to recognize their progress. The signing ceremony of the agreements will take place on February 17, 2026.