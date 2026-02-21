Doly Ranch: a strategic lever for self-sufficiency in meat and milk

In Senegal, the Doly Ranch stands out as a strategic lever for self-sufficiency in meat and milk. This was indicated by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock, Dr Mabouba Diagne on Friday, during his tour in Ferlo.

As part of the second day of his national tour, the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock, Dr Mabouba Diagne, marked a major stopover at the Ranch de Doly, in the heart of Ferlo. Faced with breeders in surrounding communities, the message is clear: here, actions take precedence over words.

“With its 87,500 ha, 120 km of secure fence, 14 access gates and more than 13 billion FCFA of investments, the Doly Ranch stands out as a strategic lever for self-sufficiency in meat and milk,” maintains the authority.

Equipped with high-volume drilling, a 116 km hydraulic network and reinforced infrastructure, the site constitutes a major fallback point for pastoral farming in the face of climatic hazards.

Thus, the minister reaffirmed his ambition: “to make the ranch a national showcase for intensive and dairy breeding, integrating genetic improvement, research and local processing”.

In a note published Friday evening, the ministry underlines that the “Fast Track” mode driven by their team “gives hope”.

“The CAC–VRD (community agricultural cooperative for the Valorization of the Doly Ranch), created in May 2025, already has 239 members, including 122 young people and 67 women. On 100 ha developed, forage crops have proven themselves: 40 ha of cowpea, 20 ha of sorghum, with nearly 730 bags of haulm harvested,” reports the ministry.

On this, Minister Mabouba Daigne’s teams affirm that producing livestock feed locally is becoming “a reality”. More than a visit, this stage embodies a vision: to make the Doly Ranch a structuring center for agropastoral development and food sovereignty in Senegal.

Mariama DIEME