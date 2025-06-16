The United States sanctions a shebab financing network in Somalia

The US government has announced sanctions against 16 individuals and organizations involved in a vast money funding and money laundering network for the benefit of Shebab, active terrorist group in Somalia.

According to the American Treasury, this network operated through several companies, collecting and whitening millions of dollars for the Shebab. Among the targets of sanctions are influential businessmen from the region, as well as companies such as Haleel Commodities LLC, based in Dubai, and Qemat Al Najah General Trading, based in the United Arab Emirates.

The Shebab, which have been carrying out a violent insurrection since 2007 to overthrow the Somali government supported by the international community, generate more than $ 100 million per year thanks to extortion and financial support from their affiliates.

The United States, which supports the government of Mogadishu led by President Hassan Cheikh Mohamoud, imposed these sanctions as part of their efforts to counter terrorist activities and support stability in Somalia. Despite the progress made in the fight against the Shebab, the group remains solidly established in rural areas and continues to carry out deadly attacks.