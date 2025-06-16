Rwanda: a little fortune for the Amavubi after their victory against Benin

The Rwanda Amavubi were rewarded after their stunning 2-1 victory against Benin cheetahs on the 4th day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

It is a victory that relaunches Rwanda in the race for qualification for the CAN 2025. Back to Mur at the end of the third day, the Amavubi straightened the bar after their precious success against Benin (2-1) in Kigali last in mid-October. A small feat that replaces the Rwandan team in third place in group D, one length from the Beninese.

A special premium to motivate players

In recognition of this feat, the Rwandan government offered a special award to the national team. Each player received a bonus of 3 million Rwandan francs (FRW), according to local sources. This is a significant increase compared to the premium of a million FRW that they had obtained after their previous victory.

The president of the Rwandan Football Federation (Ferwafa), Mantlewali Alphonse, praised the performance of the players and encouraged them to remain united and to continue on this dynamic. “” Stay together, happiness does not go down, but increases “He said, while promising other awards if the successes are continuing.

A qualification at hand

Thanks to this victory, Rwanda keeps hope of qualifying for the CAN 2025. The Amavubi must maintain this energy and this cohesion to hope to win their ticket for the continental competition. With two remaining matches in these qualifiers, against Nigeria and Libya, the Rwandan team can still dream of a historic qualification.