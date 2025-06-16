The United States imposes sanctions on the president of Zimbabwe

The United States has taken severe measures against President Zimbabwean Emmerson Mnangagwa and several senior officials, accused of serious violations of political, economic and human rights, as well as corruption after the elections.

The United States announced on Monday the taxation of sanctions against the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and other senior officials, following allegations of blatant violations of political, economic and human rights after the elections. The sanctions, according to Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the National Security Council, aim to punish key actors, including government leaders, for having diverted public resources for personal purposes, thus contributing to a global network of corruption, smuggling and money laundering.

The Department of the US Treasury has appointed three entities and eleven people, including President Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Brigadier General Walter Tapfumaneyi and the businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, by decree 13818, for their alleged involvement in corruption or serious human rights violations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that these sanctions are part of a stronger and more targeted policy of sanctions with regard to Zimbabwe. He also called on the government of Zimbabwe to embark on the path of more open and democratic governance, urging the fight against corruption and the protection of human rights for the well-being of all Zimbabweans.

In response, the Zimbabwean Minister of Information, Nick Mangwana, stressed that as long as the senior leaders remain under sanctions, the entire Zimbabwean company suffers from it.