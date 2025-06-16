Qualify Jo Paris 2024 (F): Zambia overturns Morocco and qualifies

Dominated in the first leg (1-2), Zambia validated its ticket for the final phase of the 2024 Olympic Games in the female football category after its victory against Morocco (2-0) on Tuesday evening.

Like Nigeria, a fall in South Africa, Zambia will also compete in the final phase of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the women’s football category. Copper Queens snatched their ticket for the final sprint after their victory against the Atlas lionesses on Tuesday evening.

Beaten 2-1 at home in the first leg, the Zambian women had to afford to go back to pass. A mission accomplished brilliantly by the visitors who imposed themselves on the score of 2-0. Barbara Banda scored the two goals of the Zambian selection. Copper player Queens opened the scoring in the 38th minute before buying a double in overtime (105th).

At the Olympic Games 2024, Zambia will evolve in the United States group, Australia and Germany. Nigeria, for its part, inherited Pool C with Spain, Brazil and Japan.