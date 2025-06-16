Somalia: a new mission of the announced African Union

The African Union plans to launch a monitoring mission in Somalia following the scheduled departure of the current mission next December. This decision was announced by the special representative of the African Union for Somalia, Mohamed El-Amine Souef, during a meeting in Mogadishu.

The African Union transition mission in Somalia (AMTME) is expected to leave the country in December, but a new follow -up mission is envisaged following an official Somalia request.

According to the special representative of the African Union for Somalia, Mohamed El-Amine Souef, it is necessary that the international community maintains a continuous commitment to Somalia, in order to preserve regional stability.

The mission is preparing for the withdrawal of 4,000 additional Somalia soldiers by June. Already, 5,000 soldiers were withdrawn from the country and 13 military bases were given to the Somali security forces during the previous withdrawal phases, completed last year.

Attacks in Somalia have caused many human losses and massive destruction. Terrorist groups and armed militias continue to sow terror in the country, jeopardizing the life of civilians and the stability of the region. The Shebabs are the most active in the country with the most moving attacks, even in the heart of the Somali capital.