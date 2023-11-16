The UN Security Council extends the mission in the Central African Republic

The United Nations Security Council announced the one-year extension of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). Resolution 2709 (2023) was adopted with 14 votes in favor and one abstention from the Russian Federation.

According to an official press release this Thursday, the UN Security Council approved the extension of its mission for stability in the Central African Republic. This resolution, adopted despite Russia’s abstention, sets the maximum strength of the mission at 14,400 military personnel, 580 military observers and staff officers, as well as 3,020 police officers, including 600 police officers excluding formed units and 2,420 members of formed police units. These figures represent an increase compared to the current personnel deployed on the ground.

In the communiqué, the Security Council underlined the importance of respecting the ceasefire, an inclusive Republican Dialogue and the application of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the overall peace process. in the Central African Republic. Russia’s abstention was motivated by elements considered obsolete in the text and by disagreements with France concerning the role of bilateral partners in the stabilization of the Central African Republic.