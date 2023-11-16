Before South Africa-Benin, several packages for Bafana-Bafana

South Africa coach Hugo Broos will be without several of his executives for the November rally, while Bafana-Bafana faces Benin this Saturday, during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Like Senegal, Cameroon and Togo in particular, South Africa is also not spared from waves of injuries, on the eve of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone. Bafana-Bafana will indeed be deprived of three of their best executives for the match against Benin next Saturday in Durban. A poster counting for the first day of the qualifying phases.

Coach Hugo Broos will do without the services of Grant Kekana and Thapelo Maseko. Called for the two matches against the Guépards and the Amavubi of Rwanda, the two players had to withdraw due to injuries. Bad news for the Belgian technician who had to review his plans, with the summons of Thapelo Xoki and Elias Mokwana as reinforcements. Also note the replacement of Makgopa, injured, by Lebo Mothiba for this double confrontation.

As a reminder, South Africa is in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Benin, Rwanda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho. Bafana-Bafana will face the Cheetahs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on November 18. A trip to Rwanda will follow on Tuesday, November 21.