CDM 2026 (Q): a quadruplet from Salah launches Egypt, successful entry for Gabon and Algeria

The first day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continued this Thursday evening, with the entry of Egypt into Group A. At home and led by a Mohamed Salah of great evenings, the pharaohs largely imposed with a score of 6-0.

The Liverpool striker quickly got his team going in this part. Well served by Mostafa Mohamed, Salah opened the scoring in the 17th minute of play. Five minutes later, the Egyptian captain made the break for his team from the penalty spot (2-0, 22nd). The break came on this two-goal difference. Returning from the locker room, Egypt will work hard and definitely destroy their opponent of the day.

Mohamed Salah, again, scored a hat-trick to widen the gap (3-0, 48th). Far from slowing down, the Liverpool winger even scored a fourth goal in the match on an assist from Ahmed Fatouh (4-0, 69th). Mostafa Mohamed (73rd) and Mahmoud Trezeguet (89th), will even bring the final score to 6-0. Thanks to this indisputable victory, Egypt alone takes the lead in its group, ahead of Ethiopia and Sierra Leone who were neutralized (0-0) last Wednesday.

In the other evening matches, Nigeria began its qualifying campaign timidly, with a disappointing draw at home in Group C. The Super Eagles reacted in the second half via Semi Ajayi (67th), after Motlomelo Mkwanazi opened the score (56th). In Pool B, Sudan and Togo neutralized each other (1-1), while Gabon defeated Kenya (2-1) in Pool F. Finally, Algeria quietly won against Somalia (3-1), to launch its campaign.