The second edition of Miss Literature Senegal officially launched

The second edition of Miss Literature Senegal, a competition which highlights “intelligent beauty” through a passion for books and writing, is officially launched. Aimed at young Senegalese women aged 18 to 24, this competition is particularly aimed at those who have a privileged relationship with literature, whether reading or literary creation.

The organizers thus intend to offer a space for expression and promotion to young talents passionate about the world of letters.

To participate, candidates must be of Senegalese nationality and submit an application online. This must notably include a one-minute-and-a-half video in which they introduce themselves and explain their relationship to literature.

Registrations are open until March 10, 2026, while the grand finale of this second edition is scheduled for November 14, 2026.

The winner of this edition will have the opportunity to represent Senegal during the continental competition scheduled to take place in Benin in 2027.

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