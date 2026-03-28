The Canal Olympia Téranga hall returned to the State of Senegal

The Canal Olympia Téranga cinema hall, located near the Grand Théâtre national Doudou Ndiaye Coumba Rose in Dakar, was handed over to the State of Senegal by the Bolloré group, which until then operated it, informed the Ministry of Culture, Crafts and Tourism.

The ministry indicates that “the Canal Olympia cinema has just been handed over to the State of Senegal by the Bolloré group which was responsible for its operation”. This decision marks a new stage in the management of this cultural infrastructure inaugurated in 2017.

The Minister of Culture, Crafts and Tourism, Amadou Ba, will visit the site next Thursday for this purpose. He will be accompanied by the Secretary of State for Culture, Creative Industries and Historical Heritage, Bakary Sarr, specifies the same source.

Located next to the Grand Théâtre national Doudou Ndiaye Coumba Rose, the Canal Olympia Téranga Dakar hall was inaugurated on May 11, 2017 in the presence of the then President of the Republic, Macky Sall.

Equipped with modern equipment, this infrastructure dedicated to cinema broadcasting and cultural shows has participated since its opening in the promotion of cinema and creative industries in Senegal. Its return to the State could open a new phase in its management and positioning within the national cultural ecosystem.