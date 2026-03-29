Journalist Abdou Diouf Junior died March 10, 2026

Abdou Diouf Junior died this Tuesday following illness. The information was confirmed by his former colleagues from the Futurs Médias Group. Originally from Ndiaganiao, the media man leaves behind the memory of a committed professional, passionate about issues related to extractive resources.

Director and host of the ECOREX show on the RFM, he established himself as a reference in the treatment of economic issues linked to mines, oil, gas and energy. In 2022, after eleven years spent within the Futurs Médias Group, he decided to leave the group to engage in other professional challenges.

A recognized specialist in the extractive sector, he notably worked between 2022 and 2024 at Grande Côte Operations (GCO), a major mining company in Senegal, a subsidiary of the French group Eramet, specializing in the exploitation and valorization of mineralized sands, notably zircon and ilmenite, along the Atlantic coast. He held positions within the communications department.

Subsequently, he joined the Ministry of Energy, Oil and Mines of Senegal as communications coordinator.

A defender of transparency in the extractive industries

Beyond his institutional functions, Abdou Diouf Junior was also president of the Association of Journalists for Transparency in Extractive Resources and Environmental Preservation (AJTREPE). Through this organization, he campaigned for better transparency in the management of natural resources and for the protection of the environment.

He was also the founder of Africa Petromine, an independent media platform based in Senegal, specializing in data journalism and analysis of the extractive sectors. The media regularly published analyzes on the reports of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), as well as on the performance of the country’s major gas and oil projects, notably Sangomar oil field and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project.

His colleagues describe a pious, humble man who is deeply committed to his profession, driven by the desire to make issues related to natural resources accessible to the public. His death constitutes a loss for the Senegalese press and for all those who work for transparency in the extractive industries.

Arame NDIAYE