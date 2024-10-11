“The objective is to qualify”, Alaixys Romao after Algeria 5-1 Togo

Togolese midfielder, Jacques Alaixys Romao, reaffirmed the Eperviers’ desire to qualify for CAN 2025, after the heavy defeat conceded by his team against Algeria (1-5), Thursday evening.

Togo challenged Algeria on Thursday evening in Annaba, as part of the third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. With only two points on the clock in two days, the Sparrowhawks had to snatch victory to relaunch their campaign. A mission ultimately too heavy for the Togolese. Despite opening the score at the start of the game, the Togo team sank in stride, losing at the end of the match with a score of 5-1.

A result which could further complicate the task for the Togolese in the race to the final phase. But for Jacques Alaixys Romao, hope is not lost among the Eperviers. The midfielder thinks that the objective remains the same for his training: qualification for the CAN in Morocco.

“ The objective is to qualify. So we will stay focused. There are still three qualifying matches remaining. I believe in this group”Romao said, emphasizing the trust he has in his teammates. He insists that there is significant room for improvement and that it is crucial to maintain a positive spirit.

He said the defeat was partly caused by individual errors, a reflection of the lack of experience of some players. “ We started this match very well, but too many individual errors made the second half difficult for us. They have players who know the high level, while our team is young “, he analyzed. Romao nevertheless sees this situation as a learning opportunity for his teammates.

With three games remaining in the playoffs, the Éperviers hope to reverse the trend and transform the lessons learned from this defeat into future success. Next challenge, against Algeria next Monday at the Kégué stadium for the fourth day.