CAN 2025 (Q): Algeria dominates Togo, Burkina Faso overthrows Burundi

The third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers continued with decisive matches this Thursday evening. In Annaba, Algeria outclassed Togo 5-1, while Burkina Faso won against Burundi (4-1).

At home, the Fennecs reacted quickly after being surprised by the opening score of the Togolese. Togo took the lead thanks to Thibault Klidje in the 11th minute, but Algeria was quick to respond. A penalty goal from Saïd Benrahma, followed by goals from Houssem Aouar, Amine Gouiri and Mohamed Amoura, allowed Algeria to regain control of the match. With this victory, Algeria consolidates its place at the top of Group E with nine points in three matches.

In Group L, Burkina Faso performed well by beating Burundi 4-1 in a match relocated to Abidjan. Trailing from the 4th minute, the Burkinabè were able to turn the situation around thanks to achievements from Dango Ouattara (double), Sacha Bansé and Issoufou Dayo. With this victory, the Stallions take the provisional lead of the group and move closer to qualification.

Finally, Cape Verde experienced disappointment this Wednesday by losing 1-0 at home against Botswana in Praia. From the 2nd minute of play, Botswana took the advantage thanks to a goal from Orebonye, ​​perfectly launched behind the Cape Verdean defense. This early goal put the locals in a delicate situation, and despite dominating in terms of possession, Bubista’s men were unable to capitalize on their chances.