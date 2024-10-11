Maximin Mangoualamangoye: the new Ambassador of Gabon to Togo presents his credentials to Robert Dussey

Maximin Mangoualamangoye, the new Ambassador of Gabon to Togo, presented his credentials to the Togolese Ministers of Foreign Affairs this Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The Republic of Gabon has a new ambassador to Togo. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Dussey, received, on Thursday October 10 in Lomé, the figurative copy of the credentials of the new designated diplomat, Maximin Mangoualamangoye.

Appointed last March by Gabonese President Brice Clotaire, the new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador is also accredited for Ghana.

In Lomé, its main mission will be to strengthen relations of fraternity and partnership between Gabon and Togo. He will be officially accredited by the Togolese president, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé.

