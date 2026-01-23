The Lions, mirror of a national ideal (By Lamine NIANG) January 21, 2026

Senegal has once again climbed onto the roof of African football. Not by stumbling by chance but by moving forward with temerity, with that element of transcendence which distinguishes ordinary teams from people on the move. Our Lions tamed those of the Atlas with class, without fanfare, by imposing quiet authority. The ball was circulating, and so was the will. The match played out as a demonstration of character even more than muscle.

A victory of this magnitude never remains confined to the confines of a stadium. It overflows, it invades, it brings together. In the streets of Dakar, the crowds expressed not only the raw joy of sporting triumph. It showed a rediscovered national pride, an intimate certainty that nothing can completely break when a people recognizes itself in those who represent it. The eyes shone like lamps lit in broad daylight. We weren’t just celebrating eleven players. We were celebrating an idea of ​​Senegal.

The Great Parade of the Lions was a long popular poem written under the open sky. Each crossroads became a verse, each acclamation a refrain. Moments of claimed glory, of assumed ecstasy, of shared euphoria. There was nothing trivial about this jubilation. It spoke of the capacity of a nation to vibrate in unison around an accomplished ideal. It marked an indelible moment in the collective memory, like a landmark to which we return when doubt sets in.

Because this competition went far beyond the framework of a simple confrontation around the football. The final against Morocco, with its sometimes confusing twists and turns, was a reminder that African football is also a theater of tensions, symbols and power struggles. The immense joy that followed the victory deserved all the sacrifices made. It is rare for a nation to forget, for one night, the daily worries, the subjects that divide, the quarrels that are too often Manichean. That evening, the energy was positive, almost restorative.

This second continental trophy, won in sweat, pain and honor on Moroccan soil, does not only tell of the bravery of a national team. It bears witness to the genius of a people who, despite the narrowness of their geographical space and the modesty of their economic means, know how to stand up, endure, and then impose themselves. Senegal is never as big as when you think it is too small.

This cut recalls a simple and demanding truth. Nothing lasting is built for a nation in permanent division and sterile tensions. The strength of the group, the clarity of a common objective, shared trust are powerful levers. Major causes require a synergy of driving forces and a vision that goes beyond immediate interests. The field proved it vividly.

Like this resilient team facing a favorite Moroccan opponent, the power of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye will need this pride drawn from the depths of the soul to lift the mountains that stand before the country. His call for unity finds concrete resonance here. Unity is not a slogan. It is a method and a requirement.

When the euphoria subsides and the harsh reality takes over, we will have to remember what made the Lions strong. Unity in the pursuit of a common goal and resilience in the face of adversity. This team provides a moral compass. The Senegalese people will always benefit from drawing inspiration from it when challenges multiply.

Already, another major meeting is looming. The Youth Olympic Games that Senegal will host from October 31, 2026. The organization of this CAN by Morocco, despite the frying of the final, is full of useful lessons. It shows that a major event is prepared with rigor and is illuminated by popular enthusiasm. It’s up to us to add our own genius. The President of the Republic and his Prime Minister have placed this deadline at the top of their priorities. If the exceptional momentum that carried our Lions is there again, these Games will offer the world an unforgettable moment and Senegal a new opportunity to look at itself with pride.

By Lamine NIANG