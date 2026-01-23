Patriotism: President Diomaye Faye praises the commitment of Sadio Mané

The President of the Republic paid tribute, on Tuesday, to Lions striker Sadio Mané during the official reception ceremony for the national team at the Palace of the Republic, after Senegal’s coronation at CAN 2025.

“Sadio Mané is one of the best players on the continent today. Through his work, his consistency and his exemplarity, he entered the closed circle of legends of national and African football,” declared Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Addressing his compatriots, the Head of State praised the career, attitude and leadership of number 10 of the Lions, stressing that his talent, his sense of responsibility and his exemplarity marked both the final and the entire competition.

Returning to the final against Morocco, President Faye highlighted the composure of the Lions star player: “He showed what it means to see correctly, decide at the right time, lead others and remain lucid under maximum pressure. »

The head of state was thus alluding to the decisive role played by Sadio Mané when he convinced his teammates to return to the pitch to continue the match, after their return to the locker room as a sign of protest against a penalty considered controversial in favor of Morocco.

On behalf of the Senegalese nation, Bassirou Diomaye Faye also paid tribute to the team executives and the entire Lair, saluting their contribution to the Lions’ second continental coronation, a “historic” performance, according to him.