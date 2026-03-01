The IFAB prepares a wave of reforms in football February 28, 2026

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the governing body of the Laws of the Game, is preparing to examine a series of reforms intended to combat unsporting behavior and time wasting.

The expected decisions could come into force as early as June 1, on the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eight seconds for the goalkeepers

First key measure: goalkeepers would now have a strict time limit of eight seconds to take a kick or throw-in. In the event of an overrun, the opposing team would be awarded a corner or a reverse throw-in. The objective is clear: speed up the resumption of play and limit excessive delays at the end of the match.

Limited care and temporary discharge

Another change being considered: any player requiring more than eight seconds of healing would have to leave the field for 60 seconds. An exception is however provided if the fault committed by the opponent results in a yellow or red card, in order to avoid penalizing a real victim. This temporary exclusion would not apply to the goalkeeper.

Timed substitutions

Replacements would also be more strictly regulated. Once the number is displayed by the fourth referee, the player concerned would have ten seconds to leave the pitch. In the event of an overrun, his team would play with ten players until the next stoppage of play. This measure aims to reduce late changes used to break the rhythm.

Expanded VAR and debate on the Wenger law

VAR could see its scope of intervention expanded. She would be authorized to correct poorly awarded corners that led to a goal, as well as a second yellow card deemed unjustified.

Finally, the “Wenger law” on offside – which proposes only penalizing a complete overrun of the defender’s body – remains under discussion. This point still gives rise to debate among the authorities and players in the game.

A turning point for the game?

If adopted, these measures would mark a notable evolution of the Laws of the game, with a stated desire to speed up meetings and reduce delaying practices. A few months before a major world meeting, the IFAB could thus engage football in a new phase of regulatory modernization.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is the international body responsible for defining, modifying and interpreting the Laws of the Game of football. The only competent authority in this matter, it decides the official rules applied in all competitions around the world (offside, fouls, VAR, duration of matches, etc.).

The IFAB is made up of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), which has four votes, as well as the four historic British federations – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – which each have one vote. Adopting a new rule requires at least six votes out of eight. Created in 1886, even before the founding of FIFA in 1904, the IFAB reflects the British heritage of modern football: while FIFA organizes international competitions, it is the IFAB which sets the rules of the game.

