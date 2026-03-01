Save face or lose peace (by Abu Oumar) February 28, 2026

In our neighborhoods as in our offices, sometimes all it takes is one word too many to awaken legacies heavier than the facts.

When honor enters into conflict, peace becomes a courageous, almost revolutionary choice.

A recent workplace argument between two good colleagues took me back fifteen years. To another quarrel, noisier, rougher, which ended up at the gendarmerie. Insults. Insults. Death threats. Excessive words for an ordinary quarrel.

After the intervention of goodwill, everyone returned home, convinced that the storm had passed. But in the morning, a summons awaited us, me as a witness. The night had revived pride.

One of the protagonists, almost twenty years older, contacted the brigade so that his neighbor would stop, he said, “trampling on his dignity”. He knew he was less physically strong and therefore feared the caning promised upon returning from the Fajr prayer. At his age, with his elder status and the weight of his lineage, he could not run the risk of public humiliation.

In our neighborhoods, collective memory is unforgiving: a slap received at dawn can become a story told in the evening, then passed on to children. Despite the intervention of the district chief, he initially refused any mediation. “The gendarmerie must get involved for my physical and moral protection,” he repeated.

Before the commander, he invoked his identity: at home, he said, the humiliation of a defeat stains a lineage for life. This sentence expressed less anger than a system of values.

The sociologist Pierre Bourdieu spoke of “symbolic capital”: this invisible wealth that is reputation. In some cultures, losing face is equivalent to losing heritage. Honor becomes a social currency that we fiercely protect.

Conversely, Norbert Elias showed how the modern State was built to channel private violence and substitute rule for revenge.

Between these two logics – honor and law – our neighborhood quarrel oscillated dangerously. Because opposite, the youngest was no less proud. He too defended his dignity, refusing to appear as the aggressor. Two prides pitted against each other, each carried by a memory, a lineage, a collective story.

It took the patience of the brigade leader to let everyone demonstrate the nobility of their origins before extracting a peace from the brave. A fragile peace, but sufficient to avoid the irreparable.

My friend Bro would have decided differently: “The ugliest is always wrong!” » he joked. Behind the joke, a truth: our judgments are rarely neutral. They are woven of prejudices, affiliations, emotions.

Dignity is an essential value. It elevates man. But when it mixes with tense pride, it becomes flammable.

By trying to save face, we risk losing peace. And perhaps true greatness is not in never giving in, but in knowing, in time, to disarm one’s honor.