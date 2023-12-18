The European Union and Kenya sign a “historic” trade agreement

Kenya and the European Union have taken new diplomatic flight with the signing of a trade agreement. Described as historic by Kenyan President William Ruto, this agreement guarantees Kenyan products duty-free access to the European market and tariff reductions for European products destined for Kenya.

President of Kenya William Ruto and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen signed a historic trade agreement this Monday, December 18, 2023, at State House, Nairobi, in the presence of the European and Kenyan delegations.

“This agreement, the first with a developing country in which the EU’s new approach to trade and sustainable development is reflected, will further stimulate EU investments in Kenya, in addition to guaranteeing higher incomes for our products”, President William Ruto explained.

The historic Economic Partnership Agreement between Kenya and the European Union “signals to the world that we are ready to manufacture and export high-value products around the world”, declared the Kenyan head of state. According to his words, the commercial agreement signed, “opens the mega, lucrative and high-end European market for Kenyan products, creating and expanding opportunities for our businesses and exporters”.

As a reminder, this agreement is the first major agreement since 2016 between the European Union and an African country.