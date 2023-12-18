2023 Club World Cup: Fluminense dismisses Al Ahly and reaches the final

The Brazilians of Fluminense snatched their ticket to the final of the 2023 Club World Cup after their victory against the Egyptians of Al Ahly (2-0) this Monday.

Exempted from the previous rounds, Fluminense validated its ticket for the final of the World Cup of Champion Clubs which takes place in Saudi Arabia. The Brazilians qualified for the final round after their victory against Al Ahly this evening. Against the Egyptian club in a match counting for the semi-finals, the Auriverde team won with a score of 2-0.

Long dominated by the Cairo team, Fluminense gained the upper hand over their opponent at the end of the match. Arias opened the scoring from the penalty spot after the hour mark (71st) and John Kennedy ratified the Carioca success at the end of the match (2-0, 90th). The Brazilians will face the winner of the other semi-final between Manchester City and the Japanese Urawa.

Big disappointment for Al Ahly

As for the previous edition where he finally finished in third place on the podium, Al Ahly will not reach the final of this 2023 Club World Cup either. Fallers from Aukland City in the first round and Al Ittihad from Karim Benzema (3-1) in the quarter-final, the Egyptians failed once again against a Brazilian club.

And yet, the winners of the African Champions League started the match on the right end, with several chances created. But the attackers preferred to keep the Brazilian clean sheets. To the great dismay of Al Ahly who will now try to snatch the last round on the podium.