Somalia joins the East African Community

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud signed the treaty granting his country the status of member state of the East African Community (EAC) on Friday, December 15.

A few weeks after joining the East African Community, Somalia formalized its status as a member state of this regional organization. This formalization took place during a ceremony chaired by the current Chairman of the EAC, the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir, in Uganda.

With this new membership, the EAC now has eight members, namely Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Somalia.

The East African Community is an international organization of eight East African countries. This organization allows the financing of sustainable development initiatives, the surveillance of airspace and civil aviation in the territory. But also the coordination of public health policies as well as the promotion and generalization of Swahili as a regional language.