The DRC requires firm UN resolution against Rwandan interference

The alarming situation in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), confirmed by UN officials, encourages Kinshasa to demand an urgent resolution condemning the involvement of Rwanda in the conflict.

“The time of endless compromises is over”said with determination the Congolese Minister of State, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, before the United Nations Security Council, this Wednesday, February 19, while the crisis in the east of the country continues to worsen.

This energetic declaration comes in a context of extreme tensions, marked by taking Goma at the end of January by the M23, followed by the occupation of Bukavu and Kamanyola in February, as confirmed by Bintou Keita, special representative of the secretary general of the ‘UN in the DRC, during the same session.

“The Democratic Republic of the Congo requests a public vote, within the shortest time, on a resolution unambiguously denouncing the Rwandan occupation and demanding the immediate withdrawal of its troops”Force forcefully said the head of Congolese diplomacy. She denounced the total control of the roads by the rebels of the M23, supported according to the UN by the Rwandan army, in the areas which they dominate.

In addition, the Congolese minister insisted on “The need for targeted sanctions” And an immediate stop of any support, direct or indirect, in favor of Rwanda. Ms. Keita underlined the installation of an administration parallel to Goma by the M23, who appointed a governor and a mayor there.

On the humanitarian level, the situation deteriorates more. The M23 blocks monusco operations, hindering damage assessments and demining actions in Goma. The Huang Xia special envoy called for an immediate cease-fire, while welcoming the regional initiatives of the Eastern African Community (CAE) and the Development Community of Southern Africa (SADC) , who firmly condemned the M23 offensives and their supporters.