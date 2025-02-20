CAN Female 2026 (Q): Algeria mistreats South Sudan, Gambia offers Niger

Algeria exploded the South Sudan (5-0) Wednesday, as part of the first round of the first round of the female CAN eliminations 2026. On the move to Niamey, the Gambia offered itself a precious victory against the Niger (2-0).

The 2026 female CAN qualifiers started on Wednesday with two disputed games across the continent. At the Djouba stadium, Algeria has easily overcome from the South Sudan. In a dominated head and shoulder match, the ladies’ fennecs won on the 5-0 without appeal score.

Laura Muller (19th), Léa Abadou (41st, 86th), Naima Bouheri (49th) and Ghoutia Karchouni (56th) are the authors of this power demonstration of the Algerian selection which takes a very nice option on qualification in the second round.

In the other meeting of this day, the Gambia took over Niger. On the move to Niamey, at the Seyni Kountche stadium, the visiting team won the score of 2-0. Fatou Sonko (19th) and Fatou Kanteh (41st) signed the two goals of victory. A precious success for the Gambia which will try to keep its advantage during the return round to validate its ticket for the next round.