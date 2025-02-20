LDC CAF: The draw of the quarterfinals

The CAF carried out the draw of the quarterfinals of the African Champions League on Thursday. Big duels are on the program.

We now know the posters of the quarterfinals of the African Champions League. The draw was made this CAF this Thursday. Big favorites for the coronation, the Egyptians of Al Hilal inherited the Sudanese from Al Hilal. The South Africans of Mamelodi Sundowns will face the Tunisians of Esperance. The first leg will be played on April 1 and the round return a week later, April 8.

Posters of the quarterfinals

Al Ahly vs al hilal

Pyramids vs as far

Mamelodi Sundowns vs esperance

MC Alger vs Orlando Pirates