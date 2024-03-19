The DRC reinstates the death penalty

President Félix Tshisekedi announced the reinstatement of the death penalty in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This measure aims to punish acts of treason and “urban banditry leading to the death of a person”.

Since Wednesday March 13, a circular signed by the Minister of Justice of the DRC, Rose Mutombo, officially lifted the moratorium on the death penalty in this Central African country. This decision comes in a context of persistent unrest, notably the offensive by the M23 rebels in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, in the east of the country.

According to the Congolese authorities, this measure aims to repress acts of treason and “urban banditry” which threaten national security. Dozens of political opponents, businessmen, civil servants and soldiers have been arrested in recent months for complicity with the M23 rebellion and Rwanda.

However, the decision was sharply criticized by human rights organizations, including Amnesty International. For the latter, the reinstatement of the death penalty represents a serious regression in terms of human rights and an alarming step backwards by the Tshisekedi administration.

The death penalty is a controversial issue in many countries around the world, and its reinstatement in the DRC raises concerns about respect for fundamental rights and the impact on justice and security in the country.