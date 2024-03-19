Friendlies: the list of Rwanda against Madagascar and Botswana
Rwanda has revealed its list of players selected for the international break in March. The Amavubi will challenge Madagascar and Botswana in Antananarivo.
Like other African nations, Rwanda will also participate in the international truce in March. The Amavubi will challenge Madagascar and Botswana on March 22 and 25 in Antananarivo. Two duels to gauge the level of the squad before the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.
For these two matches, national coach Torsten Franck Spittler communicated the list of 25 players selected. There we find the usual executives and a few new faces.
The list of summoned Amavubi
Rubanguka Steve
Tuyisenge Arsene
Mugisha Gilbert
Muhire Kevin
Hakizimana Muhadjir
Gitego Arthur
Biramihire Abeddy
Iraguha Hadji
Wenseen Maxime
Imanishimwe Emmanuel
Mutsinzi Angel
Bizimana Jihad
Ntwari Fiacre
Muhawenayo Gad
Omborenga Fitina
Ishimwe Christian
Manzi Thierry
Niyigena Clement
Mitima Isaac
Nshimiyimana Yunusu
Niyonzima Olivier
Mugisha Happiness
Byiringiro Lague
Sahabo Hakim
Nshuti Innocent