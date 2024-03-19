Friendlies: the list of Rwanda against Madagascar and Botswana

Rwanda has revealed its list of players selected for the international break in March. The Amavubi will challenge Madagascar and Botswana in Antananarivo.

Like other African nations, Rwanda will also participate in the international truce in March. The Amavubi will challenge Madagascar and Botswana on March 22 and 25 in Antananarivo. Two duels to gauge the level of the squad before the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

For these two matches, national coach Torsten Franck Spittler communicated the list of 25 players selected. There we find the usual executives and a few new faces.

The list of summoned Amavubi

Rubanguka Steve

Tuyisenge Arsene

Mugisha Gilbert

Muhire Kevin

Hakizimana Muhadjir

Gitego Arthur

Biramihire Abeddy

Iraguha Hadji

Wenseen Maxime

Imanishimwe Emmanuel

Mutsinzi Angel

Bizimana Jihad

Ntwari Fiacre

Muhawenayo Gad

Omborenga Fitina

Ishimwe Christian

Manzi Thierry

Niyigena Clement

Mitima Isaac

Nshimiyimana Yunusu

Niyonzima Olivier

Mugisha Happiness

Byiringiro Lague

Sahabo Hakim

Nshuti Innocent