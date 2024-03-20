Cameroon – Indomitable Lions: Antoine Koumbouaré will not succeed Rigobert Song

Antoine Koumbouaré, mentioned as a possible successor to Rigobert Song at the head of the Cameroon national team, is making a return to the bench of FC Nantes in Ligue 1.

The Koumbouaré trail for Cameroon ends. Indeed, FC Nantes announced this Tuesday March 19, 2024 the arrival of Antoine Kombouaré (60 years old) as head coach of the professional team to replace Jocelyn Gourvennec

After being appointed for the first time in February 2021 and having led the team when the Jaune et Vert held on against Toulouse FC in the play-offs (2021-2022 season), Antoine Kombouaré managed to transform his team. A few months later, following a successful season in the first division (9th place), the Yellow and Green won the 2022 Coupe de France, marking their fourth success in this historic competition for the club.