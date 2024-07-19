Paul Kagame: National hero of Rwanda and controversial leader

Rwandan Patriotic Front leads legislative elections with more than 62% of votes

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Partial results of the legislative elections in Rwanda place the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) in the lead with more than 62% of the vote.

Rwanda’s electoral commission has announced that the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) has dominated the parliamentary elections with at least 62% of the vote. These partial results follow President Paul Kagame’s landslide victory in the presidential election, where he won more than 99% of the vote.

With a large majority presidential coalition, Kagame appears poised to lead parliament as well. The RPF’s allies, the Liberal Party and the Social Democratic Party, won 11 percent and 9 percent of the vote, respectively. This strengthened coalition allows the RPF to maintain tight control over national policies and continue the reforms undertaken under Kagame’s leadership.

In addition, two non-coalition parties, the Imberakuri PS and Frank Habineza’s Democratic Green Party, won just over 5% of the vote, allowing them to secure seats in Parliament. Frank Habineza, the unsuccessful presidential candidate, expressed satisfaction with his party’s parliamentary representation despite the disappointing results of the presidential election.

