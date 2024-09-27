The Central African Republic calls for an end to the diamond embargo at the UN

President Touadéra affirmed from the podium of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York that his country, the Central African Republic, with strong mining potential, would, according to him, continue to benefit from support with a view to lifting complete the diamond embargo.

He also called for reform of the UN Security Council, saying Africa should have a veto, in response to the recent US announcement supporting the allocation of two permanent seats to the continent.

Diamond mining, the main source of income for the CAR, was impacted by the embargo imposed in 2013 on 16 of the 24 production zones as part of the Kimberley process, created in 2000 to fight against “blood diamonds”. “.