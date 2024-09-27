CAN 2025 (Q): a Malian whistle in charge of Algeria-Togo

The Confederation of African Football has revealed the identity of the referee who will officiate the Algeria-Togo match next October, in the CAN 2025 qualifier. And CAF has chosen Malian whistler Boubou Traoré.

It’s the duel at the top in group E. Algeria faces Togo on October 10 in Annaba. A clash between the Algerian leader and his runner-up, counting for the third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

An unbalanced meeting a priori, between the Fennecs victorious during the first two days and the Eperviers who remain in two draws. A victory against the Riyad Mahrez gang is therefore a priority for the Togolese, to relaunch their campaign.

For this match, referee Boubou Traoré will be in charge. The Malian whistle was appointed by CAF to lead this meeting which will be held at the stadium on May 19, 1956. A FIFA international referee, he will be assisted in his task by Modibo Samaké and Amadou Billy, respectively first and second assistant referees.

Add that Algeria and Togo will meet a few days later in Kégué for the match on the fourth day of these qualifying phases.