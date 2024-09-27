CAN 2025 (Q): Rwanda’s list for the double confrontation against Benin

Rwanda unveiled this Friday its list of players selected for the double confrontation against Benin next October, counting for the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Next October, the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers will take place. A double confrontation already decisive for several competing teams including Benin, who will cross crampons with Rwanda.

As a prelude to this double confrontation, the Amavubi coach revealed his list of selected players this Friday. A group without much change compared to that of the last gathering in September. As a reminder, the two matches will be played in October 2024, with the first match scheduled for October 11 in Abidjan (Ivory Coast) and the second on October 15 in Kigali (Rwanda).

Rwanda’s list: