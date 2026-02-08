The CAN 2025 trophy presented to the President of the National Assembly

This Tuesday, February 3, 2025, the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN) trophy was presented to the President of the National Assembly, El Malick Ndiaye, by the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Khady Diène Gaye, but also by the president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), Abdoulaye Fall. The information comes from a note published on the Hemicycle page.

During this event, El Malick Ndiaye returned to the important nature of this coronation. The President of the National Assembly of Senegal also praised the determination and commitment of everyone: players, staff and actors of Senegalese football.

Furthermore, he thanked the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and the Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, “for their support and their commitment to Senegalese football”. He also praised the remarkable work of the Minister of Sports, the Senegalese Football Federation, coach Pape Thiaw and the entire technical staff for their decisive contribution to this collective success.

OBN