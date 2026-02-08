Mamadou Sarr bids farewell to Strasbourg

Mamadou Sarr returned to Chelsea. Twenty-four hours after the official announcement, the Senegalese defender sent a message to the people of Strasbourg.

A page is turning for Mamadou Sarr. The 20-year-old defender returned to Chelsea, who recalled him from his loan. An important step in the career of the young player, who however does not forget the 18 months he spent in Alsace.

“Goodbye Strasbourg, this club which gave me everything, which gave me the chance to know the national team, to experience incredible moments and to grow through an exceptional group. During these 18 months, I shared intense and magical moments that will remain engraved forever. I thank the club, the staff, the president as well as the supporters (…),” he wrote on his social networks.

Note that Mamadou Sarr will wear number 19 at Chelsea. A bib which was that of Demba Ba with the Blues.

