Thiès central fish market: details from the Ministry of Fisheries on the project

The Ministry of Fisheries and Maritime Economy has officially commissioned the Central Fish Market of Thiès, a strategic infrastructure intended to strengthen the processing and valorization of fishery products in Senegal.

Dr Fatou Diouf indicates that the project, which remained at a standstill between 2023 and 2024 with an execution rate estimated at 45%, was relaunched in February 2025 by the Ministry of Fisheries and Maritime Economy, through the National Agency for Maritime Affairs (ANAM). Following a field visit carried out on February 4, 2025 by the Director General of ANAM and at the pressing request of the fish merchants of Thiès, the work was resumed and fully completed in eleven months, thanks to financing provided by ANAM’s own funds.

The infrastructure was officially inaugurated on January 24, 2026 by the Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy, Dr Fatou Diouf, marking the completion of a project long awaited by stakeholders in the fishing sector.

Built on an area of ​​approximately 3,200 m² for a total cost of 2,223,798,481 FCFA, the Thiès Central Fish Market presents itself as an integrated center meeting modern health and commercial standards. It includes two sales halls with a total area of ​​1,400 m², equipped with 78 stalls and offering a capacity of more than 250 stalls, as well as a shucking area and rest areas dedicated to users.

The site also has an efficient refrigeration complex including two ice manufacturing units with a capacity of 10 tonnes per day each and five cold rooms, positive and negative, intended to ensure optimal conservation of fish products. A functional administrative block houses a control post, meeting rooms and management services, while a R+2 accommodation building with 42 rooms, with catering areas, is planned to accommodate users and partners of the market.

The whole is completed by essential related infrastructure, including a mosque, public toilets, a guard post, kiosks, a water tower, parking lots and a 250 KVA generator, guaranteeing autonomy and continuity of service.

According to the minister, “with a processing capacity estimated at 8,000 tonnes per year, the Thiès Central Fish Market constitutes a major lever for structuring distribution circuits, reducing post-harvest losses and the sustainable development of seafood products”.