The Battle of the Darlings: actor Daniel Nsang breaks the silence after the leak of his intimate video

After the leak of his intimate video on the web, Cameroonian actor Daniel Nsang has finally broken the silence. He did so through a post on his Facebook page.

For several days, Cameroonian actor Daniel Nsang has been at the heart of a controversy on the web, following the leak of an intimate video. In the video, we could see her wearing a simple tank top and all the rest of her body naked, sleeping after some sex.

Stay silent since the start of this controversy, Daniel Nsang finally broke his silence on the evening of Wednesday April 17, 2024, via a publication on his Facebook page. “ Your messages. I'm doing well. Thank you all », Wrote Daniel Nsang in the caption to a photo of him all sad.

Photo Credit: Cameroonian actor Daniel Nsang, Facebook page of the actor

Quickly, messages of encouragement began to rain down in the comments.