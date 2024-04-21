Liverpool: Mohammed Kudus to replace Mohamed Salah?

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Mohammed Kudus is the most suitable player to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

Mohammed Salah has been a standout player at Liverpool and one of England's best players since joining the Reds from AS Roma in 2017. The Egypt international has also won it all with the team. Jurgen Klopp, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

“ Mohammed Kudus is someone who I think could replace Salah, Enrique told Grosvenor Sport, as quoted by Ghanaweb. Even last summer I would have said that and now, of course, he is playing very well for West Ham. You could also sign someone like Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, but there aren't really any obvious replacements.“

“Leroy Sané from Bayern Munich is a possibility because he is currently in a difficult situation with his contract there. This is the kind of name they need to bring in and he could be an option” , he added.

Meanwhile, since swapping Ajax Amsterdam for West Ham last year, Kudus has taken the Premier League by storm in his debut season.

The former Nordsjaelland star has so far been involved in 17 goals in all competitions (12 goals and five assists) for the Hammers.