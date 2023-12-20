The Bachelor: Clive Ketu Mbaku struck by great misfortune

Just a few days after finding love again at the end of the reality TV show “The Bachelor Francophone Africa”, Clive Ketu Mbaku announced sad news to his fans.

Clive Ketu Mbaku is in mourning. The most coveted man in season 2 of the reality TV show “The Bachelor Francophone Africa” has lost his mother. The news was announced by the model herself through a post on her Facebook page. “We lose a mother, we console ourselves, of course, but we no longer have a mother, ever,” he wrote, in the caption of a photo.

The news was then confirmed by his new partner Zainab who did not fail to show her support during this difficult period. “This was shocking news. A shock. Courage in this ordeal my love. Accompanying your mother to her final resting place is right,” she wrote on her social networks.

Model of Cameroonian origin, Clive Ketu Mbaku found himself in the spotlight this year as a Bachelor in the second season of the controversial show “The Bachelor Afrique francophone” broadcast on Canal Plus. At the age of 31, Clive chose Zeinab, an Ivorian, at the end of this competition which saw 20 candidates from different African countries compete.