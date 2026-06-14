Alpha Thiam, a supporter of sovereignism in the service of economic and social transformation! June 11, 2026

Appointed Minister of Culture, Crafts and Tourism on June 1, 2026, Alpha Thiam embodies the profile of a technocrat who has become a political actor, at the heart of a sector now considered strategic in Senegal’s vision of transformation.

During the handover of services with his predecessor Amadou Ba, he laid the foundations of his governance method, structured around four pillars: “listening, co-construction, action and evaluation”. An approach which reflects the desire to go beyond compartmentalized sectoral logics to include culture, crafts and tourism in an integrated dynamic of performance and impact.

A lawyer by training and specialist in human resources management, Alpha Thiam has built a career far removed from traditional political trajectories. He began his career in the telecommunications sector, within the Sonatel/Orange group, which he joined in 2004. He successively held positions of responsibility in management, human resources and management, developing a solid culture of organizational rigor and change management.

In September 2025, he was appointed general director of the Agency for the Development and Supervision of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (ADEPME). In this position, he supports the structuring and growth of Senegalese SMEs in direct contact with the national economic fabric. This experience consolidates his profile as a results-oriented public manager.

His appointment to the government, in the team led by Prime Minister Ahmadou Alhaminou Mohamed Lô, comes as part of the implementation of Vision Senegal 2050. In this perspective, culture, crafts and tourism are expected to become major levers of economic sovereignty, wealth creation and international influence.

When he took office, the new minister clearly displayed his ambition: to put an end to the perception of peripheral sectors. For him, culture constitutes a basis of identity and sociality, craftsmanship a driver of production and valorization of know-how, and tourism a powerful lever for creating value and jobs.

Originally from Tambacounda, he claims strong territorial roots and an identity-based reading of development. He highlights “Teranga” as the strategic capital of Senegal, a symbol of a capacity to welcome and share which, according to him, underpins the country’s attractiveness on the international scene.

In his vision, the convergence between culture, crafts and tourism remains a potential that is still largely under-exploited.

Each cultural event must become a tourist opportunity, each artisanal product a vector of influence, and each territory an integrated space of economic and cultural experiences.

Beyond sectoral orientations, Alpha Thiam is presented by those around him as one of the faces of assumed sovereignty, based on the valorization of national resources, the control of development levers and the centrality of cultural identities in economic strategy.

From this perspective, its action is part of a broader ambition. It is about making culture an instrument of soft power and a concrete engine of economic and social transformation.

A vision that he summarizes in a method requirement: listen, act, measure… and transform.