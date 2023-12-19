CAF-Champions League: TP Mazembe offers Nouadhibou, Wydad falls in Tanzania

TP Mazembe defeated Nouadhibou (2-0) this Tuesday, during the 4th group day of the African Champions League. In Tanzania, Wydad lost to Simba (0-2).

The CAF Champions League was in the spotlight this Tuesday with the matches of the fourth day of the group phase. In the DRC, TP Mazembe hosted Nouadhibou in Lubumbashi. And on arrival, the Ravens won with a score of 2-0.

Long held in check by the visitors, solid defensively, the locals ended up breaking the opposing barrier, ten minutes from the end of the game. Malian Cheick Fofana opened the scoring with a good serve from Ibrahima Keita (1-0, 80e). And in stoppage time, Fofana will confirm the success of his team by signing a double (2-0, 90e+4).

With this logical victory, TPM temporarily takes the lead in Group A (7 points) while waiting for the Pyramids-Mamelodi Sundowns match a little later in the evening in Cairo (Egypt).

Wydad bows in Tanzania

In the other meeting on Tuesday, Wydad lost in Dar es Salaam against Simba SC. Against the Tanzanians in a hotly contested match, the Moroccans lost with a score of 2-0. A double from Cameroonian Leandre Onana (36th, 38th) sealed the victory for Simba who snatched the three points in this game.

In the standings, Wydad falls to last place in group B and will absolutely have to win on the next day to keep its destiny in hand for the future.