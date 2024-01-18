“The ambition is to have a good match”, Sébastien Desabre before DRC-Zambia

The national coach of the DRC, Sébastien Desabre, spoke about the match against Zambia this Wednesday evening, on the first day of group F at CAN 2023. And the French technician wants to snatch his first victory in this tournament.

The first day of the group stages of CAN 2023 ends this Wednesday evening with the clash between the DRC and Zambia. An important duel for two teams housed in group F, also made up of Morocco and Tanzania. If they start as favorites at kick-off, at least on paper, the Leopards above all want to take the three points of victory. In any case, this is the objective of coach Sébastien Desabre in the pre-match press conference.

“The players are focused on the objectives. The first match of a tournament is important but not decisive. But we have to enter the competition. We are going there with the ambition to continue what we have been doing for a year and a half. We are underdogs but we want to play good matches », Confided the French technician in comments relayed by Caf Online.

“We are going to face Zambia who have very good qualities, especially offensively. The ambition is to have a good match. The players are ready to defend the colors of the country. It’s up to us to have confidence in ourselves.”, added the Leopards coach. As a reminder, the DRC-Zambia match is scheduled for this evening at the San Pédro stadium, from 9 p.m. (GMT+1).