Cameroon: “a lack of respect”, Manqoba Mngqithi attacks André Onana

The late arrival of André Onana in the den of the Indomitable Lions, who played their first of CAN 2023 without the Manchester United goalkeeper, did not at all please Mamelodi Sundows coach, Manqoba Mngqithi , which speaks of a lack of respect towards the Cameroonian selection.

Arriving in Yamousoukro a few hours before the match against Guinea on the first day of Group C at CAN 2923, André Onana finally watched the Cameroon match from the stands.

Called up with the Indomitable Lions, with a player who should join the Indomitable Lions den at least a week before the start of the competition, the Manchester United goalkeeper preferred to give priority to his club.

Which used the 27-year-old goalkeeper until last Sunday with a match against Tottenham (2-2), the day before Cameroon entered the African Cup of Nations.

A situation which caused the whole of Africa to react, which criticized the former Ajax goalkeeper for his decision. Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Manqoba Mngqithi sees this as a blatant lack of respect towards the Cameroonian selection. The South African technician believes that by putting his club first in front of his federation and his teammates, the native of Nkol Ngok took his people for less than nothing.

Manqoba Mngqithi does not hide his impressions towards André Onana

“I think it comes down to our Unions and our players. Because if, as a player, you respect your country, you respect your teammates, you respect everything related to your federation, you even have to go so far as to ask your federation to give you a chance. This is already for me a sign of lack of respect towards the rest of the group“, estimates Manqoba Mngqithi in comments relayed by Africafootunited.

“ If all other players meet on a specific date, regardless of where you play, you must respect that date. Other players have already done it and we expect our federations and our countries to be respected in the same way that European countries want to be respected when it comes to the Euros “, he explained.

While Cameroon faces Senegal next Friday, during the second day of Group C, a decisive match for the Indomitable Lions who must snatch victory to revive after their draw against Guinea (1-1), André Onana should find the cages. Unless Rigobert Song decides to return Fabrice Ondoa in goal.