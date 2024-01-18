Ghana: Mohammed Kudus uncertain against Egypt

Absent during the defeat against Cape Verde (1-2) last Sunday, Mohammed Kudus could miss his second match at CAN 2023, while Ghana faces Egypt on Thursday in the second day of Group B.

Mohammed Kudus is suffering from a hamstring problem that kept him out of Ghana’s opening match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and his absence was felt when the Black Stars suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde.

With Ghana needing a win to revive their competition, coach Chris Hughton is eager to field his best team, but Kudus’ absence would be a blow. The West Ham star has been in excellent form this season, scoring 10 goals in various competitions since his €40m-plus move from Ajax.

In a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Hughton expressed uncertainty over Kudus’ status, revealing that the player had been training but would be assessed again ahead of tomorrow’s match against the Pharaohs. “We will continue to evaluate Mohammed Kudus. He has been training for the past few days. We will evaluate it today and tomorrow and we will make a decision », Revealed the Black Stars coach.

Relegated to last place in Pool B after their misstep against the Blue Sharks, Ghana has no room for error while the Pharaohs come as conquerors after their failed outing against Mozambique (2-2), Sunday last. The match is scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Le Felicia stadium, from 9 p.m. (GMT+1).